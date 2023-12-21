| These Are The Only 2 Cars To Secure 5 Star Ratings In Bharat Ncap Crash Test

These are the only 2 cars to secure 5-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash test

The BNCAP, after a recent evaluation, has given its first 5-star rating in a crash test. Not one, but two cars secured the perfect score, in a rare feat!

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:14 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to promote safety in cars, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry introduced the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), earlier this year. The move helps car buyers make an informed decision on safety while purchasing a car.

The two cars that secures the top score are from the stables of Tata Motors. The Tata Safari and the Tata Harrier have secured the perfect rating for both adult occupant protection as well as child occupant protection in the BNCAP.

In an official announcement, the BNCAP said that the two SUVs were tested for frontal, side, and pole side impacts. While both Safari and Harrier secured 30.08 points out of the maximum 32 points in adult protection, both the cars secured 44.5 point out of 49 in child occupant protection.

Notably, both the cars have secured perfect five star crash test ratings in the Global NCAP test also.