5 things about new car assessment program; Here’s how it will help car buyers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:00 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

The Centre on Saturday issued a notification settings regulations for Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). So, what exactly is this programme wherein automobiles in India will be accorded ‘Star Ratings’ based on their performance in crash tests?

1. The Programme tests new cars and gives them a safety rating from one to five stars. While one star rating means car passengers have a higher chance of being injured or dying in a crash, the five=-star rating means passengers have a much lower chance of being injured or dying in a crash.

2. The programme uses crash testing conducted at various speeds for a front-on crash, side-impact crash, and hitting a pole with the side of the car.

3. Bharat NCAP will encourage manufacturers to incorporate higher safety levels in new car models.

4. It will be a voluntary programme under which the cost of a new car for assessment shall be borne by the respective vehicle manufacturer or importer.

5. The Bharat NCAP will be rolled out from April 1, 2023.

According to Global NCAP, here are the ratings of some of the cars for India: Kia Carens (3 stars), Toyota Urban Cruiser (4 stars), Hyundai i20 (3 stars), Honda City 4th Gen (4 stars), Nissan Magnite (4 stars), Mahindra XUV700 (5 stars), Tata Punch (5 stars), Mahindra Thar (4 stars), Maruti Suzuki s-Presso (0 stars), Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (2 stars), Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (3 stars), etc.