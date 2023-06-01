These brands are turning waste into cool home décor

From making lamps out of used bottles to bean bags out of waste fabrics, here are a few online brands that are making sustainable home décor out of recycled materials

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:01 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With growing environmental consciousness, sustainable home décor has emerged as a captivating trend with people eventually making more eco-friendly choices. From making lamps out of used bottles to bean bags out of waste fabrics, here are a few online brands that are making sustainable home décor out of recycled materials.

Diti

Collecting waste fabric from local tailors, boutiques, weavers and block printers from across the country, Diti is on a solid mission to turn this into art for our walls and homes.

Sirohi

Sirohi works with women artisans from disadvantaged communities who are taught to upcycle leftover plastic and textile waste materials using traditional Indian styles. All of their products are handcrafted with either natural or upcycled waste materials.

Opaque Studio

The brand makes aesthetic pieces like candle holders, planters and ottomans using old tables, chairs, bookshelves, and other leftover materials. It also uses sustainable materials like cane, jute and terracotta to craft some of its most unique home décor items and furniture.

Design5

They turn discarded wood into pretty wall photo frames, decorative tray boxes, tray platters or candlesticks. The home accessories are also hand-painted with delicate Indian motifs, florals and nature-inspired designs.

Rimagined

The brand recycles empty wine bottles, old rags and car tyres as cushioned stools, baskets, vases and spice racks. According to their website, their team includes women and traditional artisans.

Artisanns Nest

The brand uses its surplus to furnish homes with regal, simple and patterned cushion covers and bean bags. Most were created using the patchwork technique that ranges between themes of monochrome, and florals.

The Retyrement Plan

They upcycle old and urban waste materials like used tyres, textile ropes, cane and bamboo and skilfully make colourful furniture like chairs, pouffes, stools, and swings. The Retyrement Plan works with skilled urban migrant artisans and craftsmen.