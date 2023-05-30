Check out these cool co-ord sets for all your occasions

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:34 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: In the world of fashion, we see many trends come and go, but there are just a few trends and styles that manage to stay. One such trend that has taken the fashion world by storm is the co-ord sets for women.

Co-ord sets, or coordinated sets, have become a must in women’s wardrobes, offering a versatile and fashion-forward way to dress. These sets can be styled up or down according to the occasion, and they come in many designs and styles making it easy for people to choose for various occasions.

Here are a few co-ord sets that can get you the spotlight when you enter a party, or go for an outing:

Zara

Zara has co-ord sets of different styles for various occasions – they have sets for parties, to complete your office look, or an outfit to just go for brunch and chill. This tie-and-dye co-ord set is perfect for summer. It is lightweight, with light colours, and a great pick for outings. The collared shirt has a V-neck with long sleeves and a button-up front. The high-waist trousers feature an elastic waistband with adjustable drawstrings and a straight-leg design.

https://www.zara.com/in/en/-pT0837223330.html?v1=276358705&v2=2187723

Alter Ego

This blue co-ord set in ikat is the most comfortable outfit for your summer outings. The wrap top with crossover neckline and balloon sleeves along with high-waisted shorts, with elastic is a must-have in your wardrobe!

https://alteregoindia.com/collections/jumpsuits-coordinates/products/vienna-wrap-top-and-shorts

Pleats by Aruni

This brand has a chic collection of co-ord sets for almost every occasion. This nude high-neck kurti top with crushed sleeves in a pleated polyester base, paired with matching pleated culotte pants can be a statement outfit at any family gathering.

https://pleatsbyaruni.in/collections/co-ord-sets/products/nude-crushed-sleeves-kurti-set

Twenty Dresses

Despite having a limited collection when it comes to co-ords, 20dresses by Nykaa has a great collection of solid colour co-ord sets. They are simple, chic, and perfect for office wear or even a nice dinner. This lime green co-ord set features a lapel-collared cropped blazer with full sleeves and pleated style trousers with a separate fabric belt for a tie-up. This classic cropped blazer and pants pair can be taken from a day at the office or even a casual gathering!

https://m.twentydresses.com/Apparel/Co-ord-Sets/Throw-The-Real-Shade-Of-You-Coord-Set/14215