Colour palette that bridesmaids can choose this shaadi season

When it comes to weddings, bridesmaids play a vital role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the celebrations.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 05:29 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: When it comes to weddings, bridesmaids play a vital role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the celebrations.

As the shaadi (wedding) season is here, it is time for bridesmaids to start planning their ensembles for their best friend’s wedding. One crucial aspect to consider is the colour palette for the bridesmaid(s) this season. Every wedding season has its own sets of colours, and this time they are unique and royal.

We are here with the colour palette of the season for all the bridesmaids to get their outfits ready and shine during the wedding ceremonies.

Neutral colours

For a classic and sophisticated look, choose a neutral colour palette. Shades like ivory, champagne, beige, and taupe offer timeless elegance that will never go out of style. Neutrals are incredibly versatile and can be paired with any accent colour, allowing bridesmaids to customise their looks and accessories effortlessly. Manish Malhotra shows you how to carry off the colour gracefully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra World (@manishmalhotraworld)

Ice blue

It was all about the pastels last season, but ice blue is one colour that made any outfit look the best. With a subtle, classic, and elegant vibe, ice blue can create a lively atmosphere. This can work wonders in daytime weddings, especially outdoor ones – just like this JADE outfit by Monica and Karishma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JADE by Monica and Karishma (@jade_bymk)

Lavender

This is a vibrant colour that bridesmaids can include in their outfits – it is soft, romantic, and can easily coordinate with other hues. You can include various shades of purple including lavender, lilac, dusty hues, and lighter purple tones, you can also create a mix and match by pairing your outfit with colour combinations that incorporate lavender. Check out this Tarun Tahiliani outfit for inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani)

Lime green

This unique colour has been creating a royal feel lately. One of the perfect choices for bridesmaids to create some breathtaking outfits, like this Amit Aggarwal ensemble here. This hue is glamorous, fashionable, and classy all at once and we are sure it will not end at just this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)