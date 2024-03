Arvind Kejriwal faces 2 new summons from ED | Delhi Excise Policy Case | Delhi Jal Board Meter Case

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 03:24 PM

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faces two new summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) meter case. The ED’s case stems from an FIR alleging corruption and bribery in the DJB.

