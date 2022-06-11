Thieves strike at upcoming Police Command Control Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stole copper wire bundles worth several lakhs from the Police Command Control Centre that is being constructed at Banjara Hills.

Police said burglars decamped with about 38 bundles of copper wires used for the construction purposes and stored on the site on Road No.12 in Banjara Hills.

The worth of the stolen material was estimated to be about Rs.10 lakh. Based on the complaint from Suresh Krishna, the project manager, the Banjara Hills police have booked a case and started investigating.

They suspect an insider’s role in the theft.