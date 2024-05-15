20 arrested for communal clashes in Asifabad

Tension broke out when persons of one community attacked members of another community using sticks, iron rods, knives and axes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 May 2024, 05:24 PM

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Twenty persons were arrested on Wednesday on charges of being involved in communal clashes and creating disturbance in Jainoor mandal centre on Monday.

Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah said the accused persons were apprehended and produced before court for their role in the communal clashes reported in Jainoor mandal centre in the evening of May 13. He stated that 200 policemen were deployed to bring the situation into control. He termed the incident as unfortunate.

Sadaiah said special police teams were identifying the remaining accused. He urged people of all sections, elders of communities and religions and elected representatives to exercise restraint. He requested them to extend their cooperation in maintaining law and order in the mandal headquarters. Stating that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was in force to prevent untoward incidents in Jainoor mandal centre and gathering of more than four people, taking out processions and staging dharnas were prohibited. Stern action would be initiated against those who provoke the people. Civilians were advised not to venture outdoors unless in an emergency.

Tension broke out when persons of one community attacked members of another community using sticks, iron rods, knives and axes. A youngster of one community had assaulted another youngster of the other community when the latter’s motorbike accidentally hit him, resulting in the communal tension.

Commercial establishments were remained closed in view of the clashes.