Things to know about camel flu amid threat of virus among FIFA World Cup fans

With health experts across the world issuing warnings to its citizens, who are in the UAE to watch the ongoing FIFA world cup matches, over the possibility of camel flu or MERS, the virus is creating some sort of fear among football enthusiasts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: On December 2, the Australian Health Ministry issued an advisory for football fans attending the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Middle East. The Ministry has asked its citizens returning to Australia to be aware of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and follow good hygiene practices.

According to a report published on December 11 by the British tabloid ‘The Sun’, doctors in England have been put on alert over the possibility of MERS among fans returning to England from Qatar.

Here is all you need to know about the virus:

What is MERS?

Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), also called camel flu, is a severe respiratory illness spread through close contact with camels carrying the virus, or eating uncooked camel meat, or consuming unpasteurised camel milk.

First identified in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, the zoonotic virus is caused by the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS‐CoV). It gets directly transmitted between humans and animals and hence the name Zoonotic.

In the past, the virus has been reported in the UAE, South Asia, and Africa, and no specific vaccine is available at present to treat MERS

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus has led to 858 deaths across the world to date. There is no clarity on the origins of the virus and it is believed that the virus first originated in bats and was later transmitted to camels.

Prevention

The virus can be kept at bay by practicing general hygiene measures like washing hands, avoiding contact with sick animals, and covering the nose and mouth with a mask or tissue.

Symptoms of MERS

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

The symptoms appear after 5 to 6 days of being exposed, but can range from 2 to 14 days. Older people and those with chronic diseases will be at greater risk of developing a serious illness, which may lead to respiratory failure and death.

Note: Not all patients with MERS‐CoV may develop pneumonia.

According to data from WHO, four cases of MERS were reported by Saudi Arabia between December 29, 2012, and October 31, 2022.