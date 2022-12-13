Google’s most searched sports events in India

As 2022 draws to a close, Google has released its ‘Year in Search 2022’ list, the list of top-trending searches for the year 2022.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: The year 2022 witnessed many most talked about sporting events, including the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It’s been a treat for sports enthusiasts across the globe, especially after the pandemic, with governments around the world, lifting the ban on spectators from attending sports events.

As 2022 draws to a close, Google has released its ‘Year in Search 2022’ list. It is the annual list of top-trending searches for the year 2022 based on Google search activity. Wordle, a web-based word game, became the most searched thing on Google globally. And when it comes to sports events, the Indian Premier League was the most searched term in India, followed by other major sporting events.

Here’s the list of the top 10 most searched sporting events in 2022

Indian Premier League

FIFA World Cup

Asia Cup

ICC T20 World Cup

Common Wealth Games

Indian Super League

Pro Kabaddi League

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Australian Open

Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic was the top trending athlete globally followed by Rafel Nadal and Serena Williams. While ‘World Cup’ was the most searched global sports term in 2022, ‘India vs England’ dominated Google’s most searched matches. Matches like ‘India vs South Africa’ and ‘India vs West Indies’ also topped the matches chart.