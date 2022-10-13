Things to Note before buying a refrigerator

A refrigerator, one of the essential household electronic appliances, helps in keeping foods cold and fresh for a longer time. While buying a new refrigerator or replacing previous ones, you must consider several factors besides its selling price to ensure maximum benefits from the appliance. Nevertheless, with upgraded features, quality refrigerators may come at a higher price than older models. You can easily buy such feature-rich refrigerators on EMI and convert the price into affordable instalments.

Things to Consider While Choosing a Refrigerator

Here are some major aspects you must be mindful of while purchasing a refrigerator:

Energy-efficiency

Every refrigerator comes with a BEE rating that indicates energy efficiency. The scale of this rating ranges from 1 to 5. The 5-star BEE rating demonstrates that the electronic appliance is the most energy efficient and can keep your electricity bills to a minimum.

Number of Doors

The style and number of doors in a refrigerator vary among different models. It may have a single, double or split door(s). While a single door is alright for refrigerators with lower capacity, you may need dual or split doors if you buy the ones with a higher capacity.

Capacity

You may find fridges with capacities ranging from 40 to 850 litres. You should choose one considering the number of members in your household.

A refrigerator meeting all these aspects can be expensive. However, you can easily beat the price and own such a refrigerator on EMI. You can repay easily in instalments starting from the month after your purchase.

Best Refrigerators Available on EMI

Here are some quality refrigerators you can purchase in instalments:

LG 190 Litre 4-Star Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ASCY)

Price: Rs. 20,499

This energy-efficient refrigerator comes with effective inverter compressor technology. It also has anti-microbial gaskets, tough glass shelves, and a large basket for storing vegetables.

Whirlpool 265 Litre 2-Star Double Door Refrigerator (NEO DF278 PRM)

Price: Rs, 28,300

The 6th sense freezing technology of this Whirlpool refrigerator enables it to offer a highly effective cooling facility. It also comes with an in-built tower for convenient airflow, keeping the interior free from odour.

Samsung 225 Litre 3-Star Single Door Refrigerator (RR23A2F2Y9U/HL)

Price: Rs. 23,990

This Direct Cool Samsung refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor, which automatically fixes the interior temperature. With an anti-bacterial gasket, toughened shelves and 225-litre capacity, it can be the perfect choice for your medium-sized family.

Panasonic 574 Litre Double Door Refrigerator (NR-BS60VKX1)

Price: Rs. 77,000

This refrigerator sports a pair of side doors, toughened glass shelves and an LED interior. It is also integrated with smart technologies like auto-defrost and an inverter compressor. The 574-litre capacity makes it one of the best refrigerators for large families.

It may be difficult for you to purchase a high-end refrigerator on EMI without credit card. Nevertheless, you can easily get a credit card from Bajaj Markets. You can apply for it either online and offline at your convenience. Besides letting you purchase necessary items without a down payment, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card also entitles you to a pre-approved loan of up to Rs. 4 lakhs.

How to Buy a Refrigerator on EMI Using Bajaj Finserv Card Online

Here are the simple steps to follow for buying a refrigerator online in instalments:

Step 1: Visit Bajaj Markets partnered e-commerce website

Step 2: Log in with your credentials

Step 3: Select a refrigerator and click on ‘Buy Now’

Step 4: Choose EMI as your preferred mode of payment

Step 5: Select the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card from the given list of cards

Step 6: Enter card details and mention the repayment period

Step 7: Provide the OTP to complete your payment

After this, you will successfully place your order.

In this regard, you need to know that the Bajaj Finserv payment card also lets you purchase a refrigerator on EMI from offline stores. For this, you will have to visit the stores that partner with this financial institution and tell your intent to purchase the item on instalment during checkout. After this, you will have to share your card details and OTP and mention your tenure for the purchase.

Benefits of Purchasing Refrigerators Using Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

You get to enjoy the following benefits from the Bajaj Finserv payment card:

It lets you purchase your necessary items without paying upfront. You can repay the bills in instalments.

The financial institution allows you to choose a repayment period from 3 to 24 months according to your convenience.

You can also get no-cost EMI options on selected refrigerators.

It also allows you to close all your outstanding EMIs before time without paying additional charges.

In conclusion, while selecting a refrigerator, you must check whether the appliance comes with the necessary features and meets your expectations properly. However, a refrigerator with all the modern technologies and features may come at a high price. Therefore, buying such a refrigerator on EMI becomes one of the best options if you are short in funds during the purchase.