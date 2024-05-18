| Sowing To Be Taken Up In 5 52 Lakh Acres During Vanakalam In Nizamabad

Sowing to be taken up in 5.52 lakh acres during Vanakalam in Nizamabad

Nizamabad, which is the largest paddy growing district in the State, is estimated to have a paddy yield of about 15 lakh metric tonnes this season.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 05:08 PM

Nizamabad, which is the largest paddy growing district in the State, is estimated to have a paddy yield of about 15 lakh metric tonnes this season.

Nizamabad: Agriculture authorities have prepared an action plan for the Vanakalam season with expectations of sowing various crops in over 5.52 lakh acres, 15,000 acres more than the last season.

According to Agriculture officials, paddy is expected to be cultivated over 4.30 lakh acres, which is 5,000 acres more than the last season.

Soyabean is likely to be cultivated in 51,478 acres, maize in 41,909 acres, cotton in 2,762 acres and turmeric in 19,606 acres. This season the vegetable is likely to be cultivated in 900 acres. The cultivation area of Tur dal is likely to be increased from 756 acres to 1,444 acres due to high demand.

Farmers are getting ready to sow as soon as the sowing begins in June. Except for Balkonda and Armoor areas, farmers have started preparations for the kharif season in the district.

Officials are making necessary arrangements to ensure adequate stocks of seeds and fertilizers for the Vanakalam season. The district needs 75,880 metric tonnes of urea for the entire Vanakalam season. The district agriculture officials have informed the government that they have procured 16,490 tonnes of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), 12,319 tonnes of Muriate of Potassium (MOP) and 40,833 tonnes of complex manure.

Agriculture department officials prepared the Vanakalam season plan after taking into account the weather condition, availability of seeds, soil fertility, irrigation facilities, interest of farmers in crops and available resources.

The authorities are making necessary arrangements to ensure adequate stocks of seeds and fertilizers for the Vanakalam season. Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) will be organising awareness programmes per week for farmers at Rythu Vedikas in the district on various agriculture and allied activities in coordination with allied department officials.