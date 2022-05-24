Think positive, improve skills experts tell aspirants in TT, NT’s awareness programme

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

Hyderabad: The MLA, officers, and experts gave motivation speeches to the job aspirants at the free awareness programme organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana in Hanamkonda.

Think positively to crack the jobs: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that the State government was committed to provide jobs to the unemployed youth. “The government initially focused on water, and financial resources. Now, it is focusing on filling the jobs. Though the job recruitment is a bit late, it has taken all steps to ensure 95 per cent of the jobs to the local youths,” he said.

Addressing the job aspirants at an awareness programme on the government jobs held by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana, in association with Dasyam Rangasheela Foundation, on Tuesday, Vinay Bhaskar has appreciated the Foundation coordinator Dasyam Vijay Bhaskar for organising this wonderful and useful seminar for the benefit of the job seekers. He also asked the participants to focus on time management.

“Yoga and meditation will also help keep you focused on your studies. Don’t waste your time on unnecessary things. Don’t be with people who discourage you saying that you won’t get the job as there is too much competition,” he said and promised to arrange a Yoga teacher for those who are interested in practising it.

Improve writing skills, says Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that focus on the descriptive exams even if one appears for the multiple choice exam in the prelims. “Read previous question papers. Practise model papers,” he suggested.

He further added, “Your writing skills must be improved. Assess your weak areas and focus on them instead of avoiding them,” he said, and suggested that aspirants follow only two to three standard books on a particular subject. He also asked all aspiring candidates to allot time to newspaper reading in order to know the current affairs and analysis on latest topics. Hanumanthu asked the job seekers to have continuous motivation.

Different from regular exams: Dr Tarun Joshi

Police commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said that competitive exams were not school or university exams. “You need to be on top in terms of your marks to get the job. Just passing the exam is not enough here,” he said, and advised the aspirants to read the actual syllabus and stay focused. “Focus on your weak points and improve them. Many people are scared of maths and arithmetic, but you must practice them to get the job,” he added.

Focus on Telangana schemes, programmes to crack jobs: Balalatha

“One needs to study two or three standard books instead of a heap of books,” suggested Balalatha Mallavarapu, CSB IAS Academy Director speaking at the event ogranised by Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana. “Read the books of Telugu Akademi, NCERT, and ‘Nipuna’ pages of ‘Namasthe Telangana’ and books published by them to crack the competitive exams. Since the Telangana government is taking many steps for the development of the State through schemes and programmes, which are being emulated by other States, it is necessary to focus on State affairs,” she said.

“You need to know about the growth and development of the pharma sector in the State. Production of vaccines. Development of Health City, Information Smart Cities like Karimnagar and Warangal, setting up the medical colleges in 33 districts, T-Hub, W-Hub, committees formed or appointed on various issues from 1948 to till the date with special reference to Second SRC or Fazal Ali Commission”, she continued.

The director further mentioned that aspirants should gain knowledge on several schemes in the Telangana State like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Oil Palm, Aasara pensions schemes and others.

Balalatha urges aspirants to have a thorough knowledge on basics of Indian Polity, History, Geography (Telangana, India and World), economy, physics, chemistry and biology to crack the Groups, SI and other exams. For the same, she suggested that the aspirants refer to NCERT books of 6th to 12th standard. Moreover, studying environmental issues, ecology, disaster management, art and culture, personalities, awards with special focus on Telangana is also a must. In addition, aspirants should have knowledge about the happenings of at least one year — which can be gathered by reading newspapers’ education pages on a daily basis.

“Read ‘Namasthe Telangana’s ‘Nipuna’, and other books published by them. You need to know Kakatiya’s history, temple architecture, sandbox technology, floating bricks and others. You can get at least two questions on Warangal history. Read the previous papers, model papers and attend mock tests,” she said, while also suggesting aspirants to focus on general English — learning voice, speech, conjunctions, prepositions, and articles. A focus on information about the latest technological developments like AI, ML and IoT will also be greatly helpful.

“The State government is also going to fill 80,000 jobs. You can be one of them if you have the right commitment and passion. Read for a minimum of nine to 12 hours a day. I had read from 6 am to 12 pm for six months to crack the IAS. If I could do it, you can also do it undoubtedly. Challenges will help you to get closer to success. Don’t think about the problems at home, work hard and you will surely win. Warangal youth are very talented. I hope several aspirants from Warangal will crack the UPSC exam this year,” Balalatha shared with the aspirants.

Achieve success by using brain power, says Dr CS Vepa

There are several problems/challenges before the job aspirants. One has to master a lot in less time. In order to achieve this, one must be balanced in the preparation. Don’t give priority to only one or two subjects. Be selfish and utilise your time well, said Vepa Academy of Learning and Employability Skills, Director, Dr CS Vepa.

Making a presentation titled ‘Achieve success in competitive exams using brain power’, he said, “memorising the content is must for cracking the jobs. Brain stores the information in images. The brain understands the language of pictures, especially colourful ones. To remember things better, try to link the information to things that you already know. You have to link the known to unknown as the brain stores information in the form of a chain. Instead of learning bits and pieces for the tests conducted in multiple choice system, you should study the information in the story format,” he said.

“According to the studies of psychologists, we can recollect only 20 per cent of the information after 24 hours since the reading/listening to some information. So, we need to make revision(s) of the same for best results,” Vepa said.

The brain capacity is abundant. “Flash cards are very useful for memorising the vocabulary, formulas, dates and years, terms. One should use one notebook per subject to make notes on particular subject for the best results,” Vepa said.

Sleep management is must for best memory. You need to sleep well for at least one-and-a-half hour (which is known as sleep cycle). Keep the electronic gadgets aside one hour before going to bed.

Time management is another crucial thing to crack the jobs. You should fix timetable and study by slotting the subject into one-hour units. Allot at least half-an-hour to one hour for relaxation or fun every day for rejuvenation of the brain.

One must prepare his or her own strategy by assessing his strengths and weaknesses. Write down your preparation strategy and planning as the brain likes a planned way of doing things. Maintain a success diary. Visualisation of things is important for the best memory. Knowledge, skills, physical strength and psychological strength are four pillars of success.

For more details on techniques to develop memory and concentration, you can contact me at my mobile number: 8790100500, Vepa said.

