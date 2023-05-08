MLA Vinay Bhaskar distributes house pattas to workers in Hanamkonda

West MLA Vinay Bhaskar has distributed house pattas to slum dwellers living in Deendhayal Nagar and Jyoti Rao Phule colony

MLA Vinay Bhaskar distributing house pattas to slum dwellers in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Vinay Bhaskar has distributed house pattas to slum dwellers living in Deendhayal Nagar and Jyoti Rao Phule colony under 31st division limits here on Monday.

The distribution of house pattas has been held as a part of the month-long labor welfare programmes, which are being conducted from May 1 to 31. During this programme, he has inspected the houses of workers the field level to assess their family, economic, and health conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had issued GO No. 58 to regularise the house plots where the poor are living.

He stated that the Chief Minister had fulfilled the forty-year-long wait of the slum dwellers and urged them to take advantage of the government’s initiative.

The MLA also created awareness among the poor about the importance of applying for house pattas as per the GO NO: 58 saying that many slum dwellers were not applying due to lack of awareness.

“People who have built houses on government land must apply for regularisation of the plot and get the pattas by May 31. The BRS leader also assured that basic facilities would be provided in the colonies to ensure the well-being of the residents.

Hanamkonda RDO Vasuchandra, Tahsildar Rajakumar, local corporator Mamindla Raju, and others.