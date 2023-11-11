Labourers extend support to MLA Vinay Bhaskar, handover Rs 10,000

07:31 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hanamkonda: The members of different labour unions have extended their full support to BRS MLA candidate and MLA from Warangal West Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar here on Saturday.

They said that Vinay Bhaskar had emerged as the unequivocal champion of workers’ rights.

Expressing firm support for Bhaskar, labourers from various sectors conveyed their determination to toil relentlessly to secure his victory by a significant margin. In a heartfelt gesture, they have even contributed Rs 10,000 towards his election expenses.

“Our vote is for the man who advocates for us. Vinay Bhaskar will undoubtedly clinch victory in the west seat. His remarkable initiatives, including providing insurance to workers, speak volumes about his commitment to our well-being,” declared the workers, highlighting Bhaskar’s month-long programs dedicated to May Day celebrations.

The Orugallu Four Wheeler Mechanics and Vehicle Wheel Alignment Association have officially declared their full support for Vinay Bhaskar. KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, Puli Rajinikanth, and various association leaders were present at the meeting.