Three-day yoga mahotsav in Hanamkonda from March 3

Officials are making all arrangements for the programme, which will be conducted at the University Arts and Science College grounds at Subedari.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hanamkonda: Heartfulness Institute in association with the union Ministry of Culture and the State government will conduct a three-day yoga mahotsav event for the benefit of people of Warangal from March 3 to 5, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Officials are making all arrangements for the programme, which will be conducted at the University Arts and Science College grounds at Subedari. A review meeting with the MLA Vinay Bhaskar and officials was held here on Tuesday.

This is the second edition of the yoga mahotsav by Heartfulness in its 75 Yoga Mahotsav series across the country along with 7500 Dhyan Shivirs as part of various schools, colleges, corporates, villages and ashrams of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The 75 series is also to coincide with the 75 years of India’s independence – also coinciding with ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations around the country, according to officials.

The campaign called ‘Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan’ is aimed at promoting awareness and benefits of yoga asanas, pranayama, mudras and meditation especially among youth, corporate and governmental bodies. It has four themes – Anxiety, Weight management, Hypertension and Diabetes – dedicated to each day respectively. Chairs are being provided for elderly or those who have ailments. Entry is free of cost.

The event will be conducted at 5.30 pm on March 3, while it will be held at 6.30 am on the next day and 5.30 pm on March 4.