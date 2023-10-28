Don’t let naysayers obstruct path to progress: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

BRS MLA Vinay Bhaskar during his poll campaign in Kazipet on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: Alleging that leaders of the Opposition parties are trying to obstruct the development, West MLA and party nominee for the forthcoming elections, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has appealed to the voters to teach a lesson to the Opposition party candidates in the election.

As part of the ongoing election campaign, he visited several colonies in the Kazipet locality under the GWMC limits on Saturday. Interacting with the locals, he advocated for the progress and development of the Kazipet area and the entire Telangana state, underscoring the BRS party’s commitment to prioritizing development over political squabbles.

He highlighted the distinctive development programmes spearheaded by the BRS government in Telangana, setting the state apart from the rest of the country. Bhaskar and other BRS leaders argued that unwarranted criticism by Opposition parties lacks substance and fails to offer any credible achievements from the BJP and Congress-led governments as alternatives. In the run-up to the November 30 elections, he urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the BRS party’s car symbol.

“I am confident that we will once again raise the pink flag with a resounding majority in Telangana state and the Warangal West Constituency,” Bhaskar declared during his campaign. “I am grateful that the people in my constituency have a tradition of supporting me for election expenses. I am dedicated to serving the people of Warangal West Constituency, and I humbly request your support,” he said.

