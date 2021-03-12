Thirty arrested in Bhainsa clashes: Adilabad SP

He pleaded the public not to trust rumours being spread on social media platforms and not to forward unauthentic messages

Nirmal: In-charge Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that 21 cases were booked and 30 persons including two juveniles were arrested for their alleged involvement in the group clashes in Bhainsa.

In a press statement, Warrier said that no untoward incidents had been reported in the town in the past four days. He stated that 20 cases were registered against those who indulged in the clashes and arson on Sunday night. He informed that 22 persons including two councilors were taken into custody for their role in the conflict. As many as 21 suspects were already held.

The IPS officer stated that 78 persons were identified to have taken part in the conflicts and a total of 36 persons were still at large. He pleaded the public not to trust rumours being spread on social media platforms and not to forward unauthentic messages. He cautioned that administrators of WhatsApp groups would be held responsible if members indulge in such acts.

In the meantime, it is learned that some unidentified persons torched an abandoned jeep on the outskirts of the town on Wednesday night. However, no clashes were reported. Police began a probe into the incident and detained the offender. Streets wore a deserted look. Section 144 of CrPC was continued on Thursday.

