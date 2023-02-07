This anthology of poems celebrates Hyderabad’s myriad hues

The poems – traced from the time of Sarojini Naidu to other well-known city-based poets through generations such as Hoshang Merchant – celebrate the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: ‘Hum Aiseich Bolte! This is Just How We Speak, Celebrating Hyderabad in Poetry’ is a collection of 35 English poems.

As the title suggests, the poems – traced from the time of Sarojini Naidu to other well-known city-based poets through generations such as Hoshang Merchant, Makarand R Paranjape, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Jhilum Chattaraj, Meena Alexander, Nabina Das and Akila Gopalakrishnan, among others – celebrate the city.

These poems celebrate the beauty of the city and its many hues of the past glory. Edited by Usha Akella, the anthology includes ballads that talk about the culture, language, mannerisms, lifestyles and topography of the unique land. As each poet unravels new perspectives, the city comes to life with a linguistic brilliance.

The poets capture what a wonderful place Hyderabad is through references to its culture, museums, city life and architecture. The book is an alluring tribute to Hyderabad by someone who has a very discerning and fine eye to uncover its hidden gems.

‘Hum Aiseich Bolte!’ has been published with a grant from thinkIndia Foundation, Dallas.

Publisher: Transcendent Zero Press

Cover art: Laxma Goud

Hyderabad sketches / illustrations: Viswaprasad Raju