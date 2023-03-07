This archaeology enthusiast from Jangaon turns his home into museum

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 07:02 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Jangaon: He is a lecturer by profession, but his penchant for history and archaeology has turned him into an ‘archaeologist’. His curiosity for archaeology also forced him to turn his residence into a small museum containing the artefacts of the bygone era. Meet Reddy Rathnakar Reddy (46), popularly known as RRR, a native of Gangipalli village of Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district.

Working as a Telugu lecturer in a private educational college in Jangaon for several years now, Rathnakar Reddy has settled in Jangaon district. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Reddy, also known as ‘Discovery Man’ locally for his contribution to archaeology, said he had visited several places in erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar, Medak and Nalgonda to explore sites of archaeology and history.

“Basically, I am a teacher and poet. But my curiosity to know history prompted me to visit several places and collect artefacts and articles of the past including items from the prehistoric period,” he said.

As part of his exploration since 2009, he collected several beads, pots, terracotta cakes, articles, stone tools, pestles and mortars, spindle whorls, coins, fossils, bones, stamps and other articles of historical value.

He has identified sites of the megalithic period including dolmens in Jangaon district and other areas. He also made more than 800 documentaries on the sites and uploaded them on YouTube and found nearly 60 new inscriptions. He had also found sonorous rocks on the border of Jangaon and Siddipet district. Sonorous rocks also known as lithophonic rocks give out a musical sound when they are struck.

Rathnakar Reddy was also involved in the movement for a separate Telangana state and went to Warangal central jail. He also formed the Telangana JAC of lecturers and also fought for the creation of Jangaon district. Reddy, who wants the State government to set up a museum in Jangaon, was also felicitated by the State government for his contributions to archaeology and history.