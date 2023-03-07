Warangal: Efforts on to upgrade Kakatiya Zoo Park from Small to Medium category

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Tue - 7 March 23

Telangana forest department appeals Central Zoo Authority to upgrade Warangal's Kaktatiya Zoo Park from small to medium category

Hyderabad: The Kaktatiya Zoological Park, Warangal is likely to get an added attraction in the form of Tiger enclosure with State forest department appealing to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to upgrade the zoo park from the present small category into medium category.

Depending on the collections and enclosures, the zoological parks are categorized into Large, Medium, Small, Mini and Rescue centre. At present, the Kakatiya Park is categorized as Small and the forest department is initiating measures to upgrade it to the Medium category.

“A couple of months back, we had written to the CZA seeking approval for upgrading the Kakatiya Zoo Park from small to Medium category. This is mainly to create more awareness among people, especially youth on forest conservation,” said a senior official from forest department.

The CZA’s Technical Committee would study the proposal and seek further details regarding finances for maintenance of new enclosures. If required, they would also inspect the zoo park to assess the facilities and proposed enclosures.

Established in 1985, the Kakatiya Zoo Park is also known as Warangal Vana Vignana Kendram. Spread over in an area of nearly 50 acres, the Zoo park has bear, leopard, deer, black buck, golden jackal, crocodiles enclosures and a butterfly park as well.

The CZA approval to upgrade the zoo from Small to Medium category would facilitate in setting up more enclosures, especially tigers and Indian Gaur (Bison).

To this effect, the forest department is in talks with the Nehru Zoological Park in seeking two tigers, including one male and female. Ideally, they should be aged between four to 10 years as it would be ideal for breeding, the official said, adding that even for release of two tigers from Nehru Zoological Park the CZA permission was required.

Types of Zoo Parks in the State

– Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad (large), Kakatiya Zoo Park, Warangal (Small) and Pillalamarri, Mahabubnagar (Mini Zoo)

Zoo categories:

– Large Zoo (National Collection): Wild animal species of the area, locality and ecosystem constitute about 30 per cent of the total species displayed. Wild animal species of region (North, South, West, Central, East or North-east) constitute around 30 percent and representative wild animal species of the nation constitute around 30 per cent and 10 per cent are exotic wild animal species.

– Medium Zoo (Regional Collection): Wild animal species of the area, locality and ecosystem constitute around 40 per cent of total species displayed). Representative wild animal species of the region constitute around 40 percent and 10 per cent selected species of nation and exotics each.

– Small Zoo (Local Collection): Wild animal species of the area, locality and ecosystem constitute around 60 per cent. Representative wild animal species from the region (20 per cent), nation (10 percent) and exotics (10 percent).

– Mini Zoo (Local common wild animal collection): Few identified common wild animal species of the area, locality and ecosystem are displayed, besides one or two common exotics wild animal species.

– Rescue Centre: Identified problem wild animal species and orphaned, infirm captive animals not fit for display.

– Specialized Zoo: Exclusive (Reptile, Snake, rodent, bird, nocturnal, aquatic park and aquarium) specialized zoo may decide housing animals of one step above level like small of region, medium of nation, large of international level in its collection.