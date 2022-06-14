This café in Hyderabad is serving chai in many flavours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:12 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Heard of bellam flavoured tea? Well, the newly-opened PepperTea café in Hyderabad that was started by well-known Neoma Foods is providing the traditional Indian chai in many flavours including bellam PepperTea (Jaggery PepperTea).

The café’s menu is a blend of varieties and sumptuous snacks suitable to have any time of the day. It focuses to cater to food lovers’ needs and cravings in an ambiance that can celebrate tea, food, and leisure.

Popular TV Anchor Suma Kanakala while launching the PepperTea café at SR Nagar said, “In the Nizam era, tea and coffee were part of affluent social groups. With the city embracing Irani cafés and coffee, a lot has changed since then. The city is not new to experimenting with new and interesting leisure and gastronomy cultures. ”

The café was started by Lakshmi Chaparala and Ramakrishna Raju, who organised a large number of food trails and customized it to suit the taste buds of every age group. The duo is now planning to launch 200 stores in the next couple of years, taking the brand across major metros and cities.

The carefully curated menu includes specialty teas, quick bites, and sandwiches with tasteful fillings, crunchy soft burgers, and happy shakes to grab-and-go desserts. PepperTea has also given thought to providing a menu that is prepared to serve fast with less waiting time.