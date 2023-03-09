Is Nani starrer Dasara a revenge story?

Dasara is going to be a revenge drama where Dharani (Nani) takes revenge on the death of the most important woman in his life, probably Vennela (Keerthy Suresh).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:41 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Dasara, Nani‘s upcoming action drama, is going to be released on March 30. Nani has already announced that Dasara is going to be a proper mass commercial entertainer with great content. The teaser for Dasara, which was released last month, also hints at the same.

Now, a few latest sources say that Dasara is going to be a revenge drama where Dharani (Nani) takes revenge on the death of the most important woman in his life, probably Vennela (Keerthy Suresh). Well, this might be just a speculation or an original one. Anyways, since the title Dasara suggests the celebration of the victory of good over evil (what we call the Dussehra festival), the Telugu audience feel that the film will have a similar setup. However, it’s going to be super exciting to witness Nani in such revenge action dramas, which the natural star hasn’t tried so far.

Dasara is going to have a pan-Indian release on March 30 in theatres. Srikanth Odela is the director. SLV Cinemas produced the film. So far, the promotional material for the film, including the teaser and three songs, has received a good response. Dasara has huge expectations among the audience all across the nation.