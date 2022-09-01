This Samsung gaming monitor doesn’t need a PC or console

Seoul: Ahead of IFA 2022 in Berlin, Samsung Electronics has announced the new gaming monitor — Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB) — that doesn’t need a PC or console.

The company said that Odyssey OLED G8 is the company’s first OLED gaming monitor and will be available in an ultra-thin, 34-inch form factor.

“The new 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 is built to an ultra-slim thickness of 3.9 mm at its thinnest part and finished with a sleek, metal frame,” the company said in a statement.

“It requires no backlighting, while delivering true RGB and true black for maximum colour accuracy and brightness,” it added.

The ultra-wide, QHD resolution gaming monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio with 100 per cent colour volume and DCI-99.3 per cent colour gamut for incredible visuals regardless of the game being played.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is packed with gaming features to give any player a competitive edge. It also enables users to experience the best gaming, entertainment and lifestyle feature all in one place.

The display operates as a complete entertainment hub with the ability to stream content through Samsung’s Smart Hub, giving access to the latest shows on Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube and other leading OTT (over-the-top) service providers.

The integrated IoT hub allows the users to check all the IoT devices wirelessly connected to the monitor, while the SmartThings app will enable users to monitor IoT devices throughout the house with ease.

The Odyssey OLED G8 will be available globally from the fourth quarter of 2022, with launch schedules varying by region.

