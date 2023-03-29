This shop in Hyderabad is one-stop destination for organic food

By varun keval Published Date - 07:20 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

The organic store of the Bhagyanagaram Go Adharita Natural Farmers Producer Company Limited in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Amid increasing awareness towards leading a healthy lifestyle, people have been consciously switching to organic and natural products, fueling demand in Hyderabad. While there are many organic stores that promise to provide such natural products, one outlet that has managed to stand apart from others is the Bhagyanagaram Go Adharita Natural Farmers Producer Company Limited.

Located at Nampally near Public Gardens, the outlet has become a go-to place for health-conscious people, including daily walkers who come for an early morning stroll in the Public Gardens. In addition to walkers, Government employees from surrounding areas, students, and people who are aware of the outlet visit the small stall, manned by two individuals, to buy organic products that are directly sourced from farmers. Sridhar Rao, MD of the Society, said that they source and procure products from farmers practicing only organic farming. “We source products from different regions of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All our products here are organic and are produced and processed using natural manures, eliminating the need for chemicals and pesticides,” he says.

Products available for sale at the stall are honey, rice (red, black, and brown), pulses, ghee, aloe vera gel, cold pressed oils (Sunflower, groundnut, coconut, and sesame), soaps (made of milk, sandal, and tulsi), packed jaggery, and other grocery products. “We have many regular customers who often make enquires about products available here. Honey and jaggery made of palm are the most sought-after products at this store. We also sell pink and rock salt, said Sujatha, in charge of the kiosk.

Interested person can reach the outlet at: 95501-53283.