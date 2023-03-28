GHMC develops Butterfly Park at KPHB

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is developing a ‘Butterfly Park’ at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) Phase V with an estimated cost of Rs 10.81 lakh.

The unique features, which set the butterfly apart from others, include flower-yielding plants to attract butterflies, benches moulded in the shape of butterfly and a selfie point depicting a butterfly wing. “The park is spread on a land parcel admeasuring 560 square meters. Due to less availability of space, we have developed only pathways and did not install a play area for children. Most of the works related to the park have been completed and the plan is to inaugurate it within a month,” said a GHMC official.

He further said that the GHMC wants to make ‘Butterfly Park’ a house for butterflies and they are waiting for the plants to further grow. “We want to make this place a visual treat for visitors. Lavender, Ixora, Jasmine, Vinca rosea and Tecoma capensis are some plant species that are presently being grown,” the GHMC official said.