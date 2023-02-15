This simple Crab Salad with sesame seed dressing is refreshingly delish

Hyderabad: They say food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate! So, try this recipe shared by Chef Aji, Culinary Development and Innovation, FreshToHome.

This Crab Salad is a delicious and refreshing dish made with succulent crab meat, crisp vegetables, and a sesame seed dressing. A light yet indulgent dish paired with a glass of sparkling wine is set to make your day memorable.

Ingredients:

• Cooked crab meat / pasteurised crab meat: 200 gms

• Red pepper julienne: 30 gms

• Green pepper julienne: 30 gms

• Spring onion: 20 gms

• Celery strips: 10 gms

• Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp

• Carrot thin strips: 20 gms

Dressing:

• Sesame oil: 5 tbsp

• Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

• Honey: 1 tbsp

• Ginger chop: Half tsp

• Garlic chop: Half tsp

• Sesame seed (white): Half tsp

Method:

Mix all the ingredients for the dressing and refrigerate for a while.

Pull apart the cooked crab meat into thin threads and mix with the vegetables and refrigerate to chill it down.

Take this out of the fridge, toss the crab and vegetables with the dressing, and serve in a chilled bowl topped with sesame seeds and coriander leaves.