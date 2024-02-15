Savour the Romance: Chef Suresh’s simple yet sensational recipes

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 15 February 2024, 03:42 PM

Hyderabad: Nothing expresses love to your family and friends like preparing a delicious meal for them. Here are some great dishes from us that you will appreciate if you’re lacking in inspiration for recipes. Create a romantic culinary storm in the kitchen with basic ingredients and techniques with these recipes brought to you by corporate executive chef VH Suresh from Platform 65.

Love By Chance

Ingredients:

1. Kiwi Crush – 50 ml

2. Strawberry Crush – 30 ml

3. Vanilla Ice Cream – 80 g

4. Milk – 120 ml

5. Honey – 10 ml

6. Sugar – 10 g

Preparation Method:

Preparation:

• Get a blender jar.

• Add the kiwi crush and strawberry crush into the blender jar.

Blending:

• Next, add vanilla ice cream, milk, honey, and sugar into the blender jar.

• Blend all the ingredients together until smooth.

Serving:

• Pour the blended mixture into a juice glass.

• Garnish with mint leaves and a cherry if desired.

• Enjoy your Love by Chance! Adjust the sweetness according to your taste preference by adding more or less honey and sugar.

Telangana Special Gongura Mamsam

Ingredients:

1. 500 grams Mutton

2. 2 onions, finely chopped

3. 10 grams Green Chilies, chopped

4. 1 teaspoon Ginger-Garlic Paste

5. 100 ml Oil

6. 10 grams Chili Powder

7. Salt, to taste

8. 300 grams Gongura Leaves (Sorrel Leaves), cleaned and chopped

9. 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric Powder

10. 5 grams Cumin (Jeera) Powder

Instructions:

• Rinse the mutton thoroughly and marinate it with salt, turmeric powder, and ginger-garlic paste. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes.

• Clean the gongura leaves, remove the stems, and finely chop them.

• In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onions and sauté until they become golden brown.

• Add chopped green chillies and ginger-garlic paste to the onions. Sauté until the raw smell disappears.

• Add the marinated mutton to the pan and cook until it’s browned on all sides.

• Sprinkle chilli powder and salt over the mutton. Mix well to coat the meat evenly.

• Add the chopped gongura leaves to the pan. Mix everything thoroughly. Cook until the gongura leaves are wilted and the mutton is well-cooked.

• Sprinkle cumin (jeera) powder over the curry. Mix well to incorporate the flavours.

• Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the curry simmer for about 15-20 minutes. This allows the flavours to blend.

• Check if the mutton is tender and cooked to your liking. Adjust salt and spice levels if needed.

• Once the Gongura Mamsam is ready, serve it hot with steamed rice.

Romantic Cheese Spinach Rolls

Ingredients:

1. Spinach – 5 bunches

2. Cheese – 50g

3. Garlic – 10g

4. Potato – 100g

5. Bread Crumbs Powder – 100g

6. Salt – to taste

7. Oil – 1L

8. Green Chilli – 20g

Method:

• Wash 5 bunches of spinach thoroughly to remove any dirt or impurities.

• Soak the spinach in hot water for a few minutes to wilt the leaves slightly.

• Drain the water and finely chop the spinach.

• Add minced garlic and finely chopped green chilli to the chopped spinach.

• Boil the potato until it’s soft and mash it.

• Combine the mashed potato with the chopped spinach mixture.

• Add salt to taste for seasoning.

• Grate 50g of cheese and mix it into the spinach-potato blend. Ensure an even distribution.

• Heat 1L of oil in a thick-bottomed kadai over a low flame.

• While the oil is heating, take the spinach and cheese mixture and shape it into small rolls or cylinders.

• Roll each spinach and cheese mixture in bread crumbs powder, ensuring a uniform coating.

• Carefully place the coated rolls into the preheated oil for deep frying.

• Fry until they achieve a golden-brown colour, indicating a crispy exterior.

• Once the spring rolls are cooked to perfection, remove them from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

• Serve them hot, accompanied by a side of hot garlic sauce.