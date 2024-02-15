Savour the Romance: Chef Suresh’s simple yet sensational recipes

Nothing expresses love to your family and friends like preparing a delicious meal for them. Here are some great dishes from us that you will appreciate if you're lacking in inspiration for recipes.
Hyderabad: Nothing expresses love to your family and friends like preparing a delicious meal for them. Here are some great dishes from us that you will appreciate if you’re lacking in inspiration for recipes. Create a romantic culinary storm in the kitchen with basic ingredients and techniques with these recipes brought to you by corporate executive chef VH Suresh from Platform 65.
Love By Chance
Ingredients:
1. Kiwi Crush – 50 ml
2. Strawberry Crush – 30 ml
3. Vanilla Ice Cream – 80 g
4. Milk – 120 ml
5. Honey – 10 ml
6. Sugar – 10 g
Preparation Method:
Preparation:
• Get a blender jar.
• Add the kiwi crush and strawberry crush into the blender jar.
Blending:
• Next, add vanilla ice cream, milk, honey, and sugar into the blender jar.
• Blend all the ingredients together until smooth.
Serving:
• Pour the blended mixture into a juice glass.
• Garnish with mint leaves and a cherry if desired.
• Enjoy your Love by Chance! Adjust the sweetness according to your taste preference by adding more or less honey and sugar.
Telangana Special Gongura Mamsam
Ingredients:
1. 500 grams Mutton
2. 2 onions, finely chopped
3. 10 grams Green Chilies, chopped
4. 1 teaspoon Ginger-Garlic Paste
5. 100 ml Oil
6. 10 grams Chili Powder
7. Salt, to taste
8. 300 grams Gongura Leaves (Sorrel Leaves), cleaned and chopped
9. 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric Powder
10. 5 grams Cumin (Jeera) Powder
Instructions:
• Rinse the mutton thoroughly and marinate it with salt, turmeric powder, and ginger-garlic paste. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes.
• Clean the gongura leaves, remove the stems, and finely chop them.
• In a large pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onions and sauté until they become golden brown.
• Add chopped green chillies and ginger-garlic paste to the onions. Sauté until the raw smell disappears.
• Add the marinated mutton to the pan and cook until it’s browned on all sides.
• Sprinkle chilli powder and salt over the mutton. Mix well to coat the meat evenly.
• Add the chopped gongura leaves to the pan. Mix everything thoroughly. Cook until the gongura leaves are wilted and the mutton is well-cooked.
• Sprinkle cumin (jeera) powder over the curry. Mix well to incorporate the flavours.
• Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the curry simmer for about 15-20 minutes. This allows the flavours to blend.
• Check if the mutton is tender and cooked to your liking. Adjust salt and spice levels if needed.
• Once the Gongura Mamsam is ready, serve it hot with steamed rice.
Romantic Cheese Spinach Rolls
Ingredients:
1. Spinach – 5 bunches
2. Cheese – 50g
3. Garlic – 10g
4. Potato – 100g
5. Bread Crumbs Powder – 100g
6. Salt – to taste
7. Oil – 1L
8. Green Chilli – 20g
Method:
• Wash 5 bunches of spinach thoroughly to remove any dirt or impurities.
• Soak the spinach in hot water for a few minutes to wilt the leaves slightly.
• Drain the water and finely chop the spinach.
• Add minced garlic and finely chopped green chilli to the chopped spinach.
• Boil the potato until it’s soft and mash it.
• Combine the mashed potato with the chopped spinach mixture.
• Add salt to taste for seasoning.
• Grate 50g of cheese and mix it into the spinach-potato blend. Ensure an even distribution.
• Heat 1L of oil in a thick-bottomed kadai over a low flame.
• While the oil is heating, take the spinach and cheese mixture and shape it into small rolls or cylinders.
• Roll each spinach and cheese mixture in bread crumbs powder, ensuring a uniform coating.
• Carefully place the coated rolls into the preheated oil for deep frying.
• Fry until they achieve a golden-brown colour, indicating a crispy exterior.
• Once the spring rolls are cooked to perfection, remove them from the oil and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.
• Serve them hot, accompanied by a side of hot garlic sauce.