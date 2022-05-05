This startup allows its employees to sleep at work!

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Hyderabad: A power nap in the afternoon right after lunch is something most of us can only dream about. However, employees of a startup are living this dream. Bengaluru-based sleep solutions brand Wakefit.co has announced a new initiative that allows its employees to sleep for half-an-hour in the afternoon that too at work!

In an official statement to its employees by Wakefit.co co-founder and director Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the company announced 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm as the official nap hours, encouraging employees to take a well-deserved break amidst hectic work schedules.

Talking about the ‘Right to Nap’ initiative, Ramalingegowda said in an email sent to employees, “We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now, and yet, have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will take things up a notch.”

He added that research shows that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity, and productivity. A NASA study reveals that a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33 per cent, while a Harvard study shows how naps prevent burnout. “Keeping these in mind, we have decided to normalize afternoon naps at work & declare 2 to 2:30 pm as official nap time for all our employees. From now on, our employees will have the right to nap between 2 to 2:30 pm and their calendars will be blocked during this time as official nap time,” he informed.

He added, “Through this initiative, we aim to focus on our employees’ wellbeing, while also fostering a culture that strongly encourages self-care. We also urge other brands to join us in this effort to promote a healthy lifestyle for their employees”.

The email added that the company is working towards creating cozy nap pods and quiet rooms in the office to build the perfect nap environment for you. “Looking forward to catching you sleeping at work,” he signed off.