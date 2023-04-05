This summer, relive your childhood by cycling at these five spots in Hyderabad

Here are the top five places in Hyderabad where you can enjoy cycling as you reminisce your childhood summer holidays.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Growing up, at some point or the other, we must have all gone out for bicycle rides in the evening during summer vacation every year. This activity, for most kids, is the fun part of their holiday routine.

Thanks to the growing awareness around sustainability, most adults are now tracing their steps back to their childhood picking up bicycles – some as a fitness activity and others as a way to commute.

Whatever your reasons may be, an evening ride after the scorching sun goes down is never a bad idea. Below, we have listed a few locations in and around Hyderabad that would be perfect for a ride down memory lane.

Bio Diversity Park

A noted lung space in the city, this park in Hitech City is spread across 13 acres. Home to several birds and trees, it has a scenic cycling trail that gives you the feeling as if you are riding in a thick jungle. There is no entry fee to this park and it is open from 8 am to noon and 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening, all days of the week.

Botanical Garden

This place in Kondapur is heaven for cyclists. The Paala Pitta cycling park here is a track that runs through a scenic forest reserve. It is a well-designed track running up to three kilometres. One can rent a bike here for around Rs 50. There is also a separate path you can take that is safer and easier for kids.

Nehru Zoological Park

Although a bit far away from the city, if you are an animal lover who likes riding, Zoo Park is the place for you. One can ride around the place watching various animals and taking breaks under the huge trees there. This place is more suitable if you want to plan a day trip to this place. Except for Monday, the zoo is open on all days of the week and there is an entry fee. The cycle rent will cost around Rs 20 for an hour.

Secunderabad Cantonment Area

If you are someone who prefers riding on the streets rather than the park, then the cantonment area in Secunderabad is your best bet. The roads here are well maintained and lined by old trees and military buildings. You can take a detour and also ride around in the beautiful colonies in that area. This is the best place in the city to have an off-beat riding experience that is sure to take you back to your childhood.

Necklace Road

How can we forget the city’s favourite hangout spot – Hussain Sagar? This is one of the best places in Hyderabad to take a ride along the lake. The best times for cycling here are mornings and evenings. However, you will have to make sure it’s not peak traffic time. Bike rental is available here and will cost around Rs 100 for registration and then around Rs 40 for the cycle.