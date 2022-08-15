This video ICC released in tribute to MS Dhoni will give you goosebumps

Published Date - 04:57 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: “Dhoni finishes off in style. India lift the world cup after 28 years. The party starts in the dressing room and it’s an Indian captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final,” are the words no Indian cricket fan will ever forget.

The game of cricket has certainly produced many star players but only a few manage to leave behind a legacy that will be unmatched. One of them is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India’s former ‘Captain Cool’, in honor of whom the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released a video montage that captures the veteran cricketer’s iconic moments on the field, on the occasion of his retirement anniversary.

The video opens with MS stepping onto the field and with overlapping audio of magnificent music and commentators audio declaring India’s several wins, it makes for one good ride back to the era when India won 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Notably, MS Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to win all ICC trophies.

The video also includes statements from the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma about Dhoni and his cricketing expertise. One will find several of his outstanding wicket-keeping skills in the clip that is now being shared across all social media platforms and has already secured more than 1,00,000 views on Facebook.

On August 15, 2020, around 6 p when the world was least expecting it, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. He posted a video on his Instagram that was a collage of his humble beginnings in the game and how he progressed along the way. The background music was the famous song by Mukesh, ‘mai pal do pal ka shayar hu’.

In the caption, he wrote, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

