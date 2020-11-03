This win brought smiles back on our faces: Shreyas Iyer

The Shreyas Iyer led side did show up with intent producing a clinical show to defeat Virat Kohli-led side by six wickets to seal the spot.

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals entered the final league match on the back of four consecutive losses. And on Monday, they needed to win against equally-struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore to seal the second place in the points table.

The Shreyas Iyer led side did show up with intent producing a clinical show to defeat Virat Kohli-led side by six wickets to seal the spot. They will now take on table toppers Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1. Speaking after the match, a relieved Shreyas Iyer said the team dished out a complete performance and the win brought the smile back on their faces. “It (the win) was very essential and it got smiles on our faces. It was a comprehensive victory. We played well in all departments. We have seen ups and downs in the tournament so far. IPL is always a roller coaster journey,” he said with a beaming smile.

Speaking about their plans against RCB’s spinners, he said, “They bowled well throughout the tournament. But we had better communication which was important. We discussed all these points in the team meeting and executed plans well on the field.”

He also lauded Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 60 runs and added 88 runs with Shikhar Dhawan (54) for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the victory. “He carries a lot of experience and the way he paced his innings was amazing. He punished loose balls and took singles and doubles in between. His form is crucial at this stage of the tournament and he will play a big role going ahead.”

Earlier, it was their bowlers who did the job by restricting RCB to 152/7. Anrich Nortje (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (2/30) shared five wickets among them. “They make my job easier. These players come with preparation and they literally nail their plans. I just need to go to them and ask them what field they need. I am happy with the way they have performed so far.”

He was also confident they can beat Mumbai Indians, to whom they lost twice in the league stage, if they put up a good performance. “They (MI) are one of the best teams. Having said that, we are also a fearless and amazing bunch. It all depends on the day. The team that goes out with a good attitude and composure will make it through,” he concluded.

RCB’s Shahbaz Ahmed, who played his first match and picked up two wickets for 26, said they are delighted to make it to the play-offs. “This match was crucial for us. Our net run rate was better and qualified. We showed intensity in this match. We didn’t lose hopes till the last ball. The wicket was good. We were definitely 15 runs short.”

Speaking about his bowling, he said, “We had a good camp in Dubai and learnt a lot. Taking Shikhar Dhawan as my first IPL wicket was a big boost going forward.” He further said that the team is upbeat despite the loss. “Last few matches were not in our favour. We took positives from the losses and the mood was good in the camp. Whoever comes through to Eliminator, we are ready,” he added.

