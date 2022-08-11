This year tie your brothers the Google Pay rakhi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:55 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: While the festival of Raksha Bandhan has a deep significance in our culture, it is also a fun day to relive the cat and mouse relationship you have with your siblings. Capturing this essence, Google Pay seems to have provided the quirkiest and practical idea to loot your brother’s money this year.

In a GIF they shared on Twitter, they presented a Google Pay Rakhi. The red Raksha Bandhan which has a bright red flower affixed to it looks very simple until one turns it around and finds a Google Pay QR code on it.

It seemed like the sister made the brother scan the code and then later went on to add an extra zero to the initial amount he entered.

This humorous GIF received a wide range of responses from the netizens. Some sisters also tagged their brothers.

Taking offense to that, one user wrote, “Rakhi is a kind of emotional between siblings. Not a currency market just like google.”

Along with other users who found it rather funny, one tweeted “True… Digits matter in digital payment,” referring to the sister adding a zero.

“I wish my sister won’t see this,” tweeted another.

In a search we conducted online to check where one can buy these rakhis, we have found no answers. After all, it seems like the rakhi shown in the GIF was the only piece. Nevertheless, popping your phone out and forcing your brother to scan the code from it is also a good plan.

rakhi with Google Pay QR code: a concept 💌 pic.twitter.com/T2OfskxzgP — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 10, 2022