Thousand Words fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Faraz Arshad-trained Thousand Words appeals most in a field of nine runners in the upper division of the Justice P Medapa Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
1. Electric Blue 1, Toronero 2, Striking Memory 3
2. Capital Gain 1, Mrs Thatcher 2, Eco Friendly 3
3. Montelena 1, Capriati 2, Secret Lady 3
4. Thousand Words 1, Del Mar 2, Colonel Harty 3
5. Banksy 1, Star Comet 2, Measure Of Time 3
6. Unyielding 1, Wings Of Desire 2, Donna Bella 3
7. Dragon’s Gold 1, Belvedere 2, Smithsonian 3
Day’s Best: Banksy.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.