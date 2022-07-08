Thousand Words fancied for Bengaluru feature

Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Bengaluru: The Faraz Arshad-trained Thousand Words appeals most in a field of nine runners in the upper division of the Justice P Medapa Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Electric Blue 1, Toronero 2, Striking Memory 3

2. Capital Gain 1, Mrs Thatcher 2, Eco Friendly 3

3. Montelena 1, Capriati 2, Secret Lady 3

4. Thousand Words 1, Del Mar 2, Colonel Harty 3

5. Banksy 1, Star Comet 2, Measure Of Time 3

6. Unyielding 1, Wings Of Desire 2, Donna Bella 3

7. Dragon’s Gold 1, Belvedere 2, Smithsonian 3

Day’s Best: Banksy.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.