Three bodies with throats slit found in Odisha

The bodies, which include that of a two-year-old boy, were found in a secluded area beside the Samkarpal-Dunda Road in Junagarh police station area.

By PTI Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Bhawanipatna: Three bodies with throats slit were found in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Raimati Majhi, aged around 35 years, his two-year-old son Sibasakti and an elderly man, 65-year-old Mahendra Kumar, a police officer said.

The murder weapon is yet to be found, Junagarh police station inspector-in-charge Sesadev Behera said.