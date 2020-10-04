Three-day art exhibition ‘Epitome’ at ITC Kakatiya

The 88th solo art exhibition – Epitome, hosted at the Marco polo Banquet of ITC Kakatiya is an endeavour of artist Hari Srinivas under his banner, Visual Art Gallery

Hyderabad: A three-day art exhibition, ‘Epitome’, by artist Hari Srinivas, was inaugurated by Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

The inaugural was attended by Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, Honorary Consul General of Republic of Kazakhstan for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Managing Director, MAK Projects Pvt Ltd, apart from S Venugopala Chary, former MP and Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, according to a press release.

The 88th solo art exhibition – Epitome, hosted at the Marco polo Banquet of ITC Kakatiya is an endeavour of Hari under his banner, Visual Art Gallery (VSL). The exhibition has over 40 random collections of paintings on display of different sizes, vibrant colors with oil, charcol, abstracts, water colors, landscapes etc.

Visual Art Gallery is associated with several cancer hospitals and is extending succour to impoverished cancer patients, towards their medical treatment.

