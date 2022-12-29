| Three Day Old Baby Undergoes Complex Heart Surgery At Kims Cuddles

Three-day old baby undergoes complex heart surgery at KIMS Cuddles

A team of doctors from KIMS Cuddles managed to give a fresh lease of life to the infant boy by taking up a marathon 12-hour surgery.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:30 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: A three-day infant boy, who had developed respiratory problems and had heart defects within hours of birth in a hospital in Nanded, successfully underwent life-saving surgical procedure at KIMS Cuddles, Kondapur.

A team of doctors from KIMS Cuddles managed to give a fresh lease of life to the infant boy by taking up a marathon 12-hour surgery. Led by Dr. C. Aparna, chief neonatologist and Head, Department of Neonatology, KIMS Cuddles, transferred the baby on non-invasive ventilation.

Paediatric cardiologist Dr Sudeep Verma diagnosed that the baby boy had TGA (Transposition of the Great Arteries), a congenital heart defect in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed.

The complex corrective surgery was undertaken by senior cardiac surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Dr Anil Dharmapuram in the presence of paediatric cardiac anaesthetist Dr Nagarajan.

The baby was given postoperative intensive care including ventilator support, peritoneal dialysis, blood transfusions, antibiotics, blood thinners and anti-cardiac failure agents by a NICU team that included Dr Aravinda Lochani and Dr Pranitha Reddy.

A fully recovered infant baby was discharged and sent to Nanded.