Complex heart surgery on 25-year-old woman at KIMS Kondapur

The surgery involving replacement of three out of four heart valves, was conducted by Dr. Nisarga, Chief CT Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 05:18 PM

Hyderabad: Heart surgeons at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, on Thursday announced successful completion of a redo surgery for valve replacement on a 25-year-old young mother from Hyderabad. The surgery involving replacement of three out of four heart valves, was conducted by Dr. Nisarga, Chief CT Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals.

The patient who underwent a mitral valve replacement surgery when she was 16-years-old, in recent months, had been experiencing severe dyspnea (short of breath). Tests revealed leakage in the mitral, tricuspid, and aortic valves, posing a serious threat to her health.

The woman underwent a high-risk redo surgery, which involved replacement of the mitral, tricuspid, and aortic valves with mechanical valves, along with addressing severe pulmonary hypertension, lasting for nine hours, said Dr Nisarga said adding, “It was emotionally challenging, given the fact the patient was a young mother with a child waiting for her at home.”