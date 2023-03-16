Three-day workshop on documentary film making begins at MANUU

Three-day workshop is aimed at providing skills and knowledge required to create impactful and meaningful documentary films

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A three-day documentary film making workshop being organized by Instructional Media Centre (IMC), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), in collaboration with Indian Documentary Producers Association (IDPA), Mumbai, commenced on the University campus here on Thursday.

In his presidential remarks, MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan emphasized on the importance of documentary film making as a tool for raising awareness about important social issues and promoting social change. He identified perception and presentation as two important aspects of film making.

Describing film making as a difficult job he asked the participants to make use of this opportunity and try to go beyond horizons. The workshop is aimed at providing skills and knowledge required to create impactful and meaningful documentary films.