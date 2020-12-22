Three die after eating jowar roti in Sangareddy

The condition of the remaining two is also stated to be critical

Sangareddy: Three persons including a woman died after reportedly eating Jowar roti at their home on Monday night at Palvatla village in Vatpally Mandal. They Susheela (60), Chandramouli (55) and Srisailam (45) of the same family.

Two other members-Anasuya (50) and Saritha (40)- of the same family, who also took ill after eating the same Jowar roti, were undergoing treatment in Osmania Hospital.

According to the locals, a woman from the same family died some 15 days ago after eating a roti made with the Jowar flour. The family reportedly used the same Jowar flour unaware of the danger on Monday night.

Susheela, Chandramouli, Srisailam, Anasuya and Saritha ate the Jowar roti on Monday night when they have taken ill. They were rushed to Government Hospital Sangareddy where Susheela and Chandramouli died while undergoing treatment.

Following the advice of the doctors, Srisailam, Anasuya, and Saritha were rushed to Osmania Hospital where Srisailam breathed his last. The condition of the remaining two is also stated to be critical. Meanwhile, the Vatpally Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

