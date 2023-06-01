Three from Telangana die in road accident in Tirupati

The accident occurred at Merlapaka Pond in Erpedu Mandal, Tirupati district when a car traveling from Tirupati to Telangana collided with an APRTC bus.

Updated On - 10:49 AM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: A tragic car accident took place on the Tirupati-Srikalahasti highway on Thursday, killing three people and critically injuring two others. The accident occurred at Merlapaka Pond in Erpedu Mandal, Tirupati district when a car traveling from Tirupati to Telangana collided with an APSRTC bus. The couple and their child were killed on the spot. The injured were immediately rushed to Ruya Hospital in Tirupati by locals.

According to Erpedu CI Srihari, the deceased has been identified as Venkatamma, Ashok, and Sanchari, all residents of Divanpalle in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana. They were traveling from Tirupati to their hometown after completing darshan at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. He added that the injured people are in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, police suspect that the driver of the car may have been speeding.