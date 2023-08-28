Three held, drugs worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Latur

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station and further probe was underway, he added.
Latur: Three persons were arrested and drugs worth Rs 1 lakh were seized following raids on medical shops in Latur, a police official said on Monday.
Crime Branch Inspector Sanjivan Mirakale said the raid was carried out in tandem with a team from the Food and Drug Administration and those arrested were selling pills without prescriptions.
A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station and further probe was underway, he added.