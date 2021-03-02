Three held for smuggling ganja in Adilabad

The value of the seized property is assessed to be Rs 3 lakh.

Adilabad: Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling prohibited ganja in a car from Vijayawada to Maharashtra, here on Tuesday. A total of 60 kg of contraband substance was recovered from them. The value of the seized property is assessed to be Rs 3 lakh. Another accused is still at large.

Adilabad DSP Venkateshwar Rao said that the accused who were taken into custody included Osman Khan, a hotelier, Belure Rameshwar and Parshenne Balvanth, drivers. Another accused Prasad, a native of Vijayawada is absconding. The three were detained when moving suspiciously during a vehicle check by Rural Sub-Inspector A Haribabu and his team.

Osman confessed to smuggling the ganja to make a fast buck with the help of Prasad for quite a long time. Rameshwar and Balvanth admitted to transporting the banned substance as per instructions of Osman Khan and Prasad. Osman was booked for indulging in different offences reported under the limits of Adilabad one and two police stations.

