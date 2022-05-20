Three held for trading spurious cotton seeds in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three persons were arrested and a trader was booked for allegedly possessing and trading banned spurious cotton seeds here on Friday. A total of 150 kg of the seeds worth Rs 3 lakh, were recovered from them.

Kaghaznagar DSP Karunakar told pressmen that the accused persons were Shaik Jameer from Gorregutta village in Kaghaznagar mandal, and Vadai Sudhakar and Vadai Namdev, both resident of Kharji Bheempur in Bheemini mandal and Rachakonda Santosh, a seed trader from Kaghaznagar town.

Jameer and Namdev were detained when they were trying to sell the seeds to farmers during raids conducted by sleuths of a task force team.

On being interrogated, Jameer, Sudhakar and Namdev confessed to committing the offence to make fast bucks in shortcut ways for quite a long time. They admitted that they procured the seeds from the trader Santosh. They revealed that they were targeting gullible farmers by promising higher yield and lower costs to remove weed.

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector Rajendraprasad, Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath Reddy, Agriculture Officer Vamshi Krishna and staffers of the task force team were present.