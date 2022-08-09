Three held, Rs 6.17 lakh worth Gutka seized in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:43 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Seized Gutka in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Hanamkonda: On receiving credible information about illegal sale/supply of the banned tobacco products, the Task Force sleuths have apprehended one Akula Harish of Pochammakunta locality under the Hanamkonda police station here, and seized the banned tobacco products worth Rs 6,17,710 from his house.

“On interrogation, Harish said that he had purchased the tobacco products from one Bhupati Venkateshwarlu of Suraram village of Elkathurthy mandal who purchased the same from Narla Sathaiah of Vivekananda Colony in Huzurabad town of Karimnagar district,” Additional DCP and incharge of Task Force Vaibhav Gaikwad said in a press note here on Tuesday.

“All the three accused have been arrested and handed over the Hanamkonda police for further action,” he said.