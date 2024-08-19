Three, including teen, killed in two separate road accidents in Mancherial

Two died when a milk van hit a culvert and turned turtle on NH 363 at Somagudem village in Kasipet mandal

Mancherial: In separate incidents, three persons were killed in the district on Monday morning. In the first incident, two persons died on the spot, while another person sustained injuries when a milk van overturned on NH 363 at Somagudem village in Kasipet mandal.

According to Kasipet Sub-Inspector V Praveen Kumar, the deceased were identified as Navanandula Mallesh, 22, driver of the van and Bairineni Bhadra, 17, a daily wage earner, both from Uru Mandamarri village in Mandamarri mandal. The incident occurred when the van hit a culvert on the outskirts of village. Death was instant for them. One more persons, Shankar, who sustained injuries, was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar. His medical condition was learnt to be stable. The three were transporting the milk in the van from Mandamarri to Bellampalli at the time of the mishap.

In another incident, a person was killed on the spot, while four others were injured when a car in which they were travelling in rammed a lorry on NH 363 at Gandhari Vanam on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta under Ramakrishnapur police station limits.

Police said that Mekala Chandrashekhar, a 41-year-old contractor from Ada village in Asifabad mandal sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. His family members sustained minor injuries. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Mancherial. They were on their way to Ada village when the incident occurred.