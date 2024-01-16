| Three Killed As Their Two Wheeler Collides With Dumper On Bridge

Mumbai: Three persons, including two women, were killed after the two-wheeler they were going on collided with a dumper coming from the opposite direction on a bridge at Parel in central Mumbai on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at 6.15 am, when the trio – aged between 22 and 25 years – was going towards south Mumbai, an official said.

“The two-wheeler rider lost control over the vehicle, due to which it jumped the divider and collided with a dumper coming from the opposite direction,” he said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead, he said. “All the deceased were college friends and one of them worked in a call centre at Sakinaka,” he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Bhoiwada police Station, he said.

Police suspect that the sleepiness experienced by the two-wheeler rider could have led to the accident, he said, adding that a probe into the case was on.

Two of the deceased were identified as Tanish Patange (24) and Renuka Tamrakar (25), the police said.