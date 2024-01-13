Telangana: Tragic irony in Peddapalli, seat belt turns fatal in roadside well mishap

Vineet Reddy was believed to have lost control of the vehicle on the way and the car fell into a roadside agricultural well. As Vineet Reddy fastened his seat belt, he could not get out of the car and drowned

Peddapalli: Wearing a seat belt is considered to be the best safety measure, but the same seat belt turned out to be dangerous for a person who drowned after his car fell into a roadside well in Nimmanapally village here in the early hours of Saturday. The victim Vineet Reddy (27) was to leave for Australia in a week and was returning home after calling on his relatives prior to his departure. Three other occupants of the car managed to get out of the car and were rescued from the well.

Police said Vunnieet Reddy is son of Tumma Vijayapal Reddy and Vijaya, residents of Rangampally village. While Vineet Reddy was settled in Australia, his younger bother Vikram Reddy was settled in America. Vineet Reddy was stated to have come home in Christmas holidays and was to return to Australia and he decided to visit his relatives in Gunturpalli. After spending some time with them, he was returning home in a car along with Saiteja Reddy and Anurohit Reddy.

Vineet Reddy was believed to have lost control of the vehicle on the way and the car fell into a roadside agricultural well. Saiteja Reddy was stated to have broken the car mirrors and Anurohit Reddy too managed to get out of the sinking car. As Vineet Reddy fastened his seat belt, he could not get out of the car and drowned. Saiteja and Anurohit sought help of villagers to save him, but their efforts were in vain, it was said.