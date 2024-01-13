Sankranti: Hyderabad roads wear deserted look on Saturday

Updated On - 13 January 2024, 07:57 PM

Hyderabad City Roads Turns Empty Due To Sankranti Festival.

Hyderabad: With citizens along with families travelling to their hometowns to celebrate the harvest festival of Sankranti, the city wore a deserted look on Saturday. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy traffic since Thursday. Cars, buses and other transport vehicles queued up at toll plazas even as authorities have taken special measures to ease the congestion.

Huge rush was specifically witnessed at Panthangi Toll Plaza with people heading to their native places in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. Traffic congestion was witnessed for a distance of about 10 km on Saturday.

Railway and bus stations in Hyderabad were also packed with passengers heading to their destinations in both the Telugu States and neighbouring States. Special trains and buses are being operated from Hyderabad to various places in neighbouring states to clear the rush. The number of travellers is likely to see a big jump over the next two days.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has already announced to operate 4,484 special buses for those traveling to their hometowns. The ‘Maha Lakshmi’ free travel facility for women in TSRTC buses in Telangana, may add to the rush this year.

Meanwhile, the RTC has set up a command and control centre at Bus Bhavan connecting the CCTVs installed at various crowded places. Surveillance cameras have been installed to monitor the passenger crowd and provide the buses accordingly.

It also made special arrangements at MGBS and JBS stations in view of festive rush.