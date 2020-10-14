Three killed in Nagarkurnool house collapse

Hyderabad: An old couple and their grandson down when their house collapsed in Kummera village of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday night, according to reports reaching here.
Reports said K Hanmanthu Reddy (70), his wife Anasuyamma (55) and their grandson Harshavardhan Reddy (12) died instantly when their house collapsed on Tuesday night.
Almost entirely Telangana received extremely heavy rains for the last three days.
